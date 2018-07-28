Traders Sell Shares of Northrop Grumman (NOC) on Strength Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) on strength during trading hours on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $341.00 to $326.00. $147.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $182.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.34 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Northrop Grumman had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Northrop Grumman traded up $6.34 for the day and closed at $301.65

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

