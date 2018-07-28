Traders Sell Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) on Strength (CAT)

Traders sold shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on strength during trading on Thursday. $154.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $200.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.61 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded up $2.10 for the day and closed at $142.58

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.51.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.