Traders Sell Shares of AT&T (T) on Strength (T)

Traders sold shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $217.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $364.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $147.01 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, AT&T had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. AT&T traded up $0.10 for the day and closed at $30.35

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.32.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in AT&T by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1,222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 187,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 274,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 352,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.