Traders Sell Shares of Allergan (AGN) on Strength (AGN)

Investors sold shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $119.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $148.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.14 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Allergan had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Allergan traded up $1.03 for the day and closed at $178.62

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Vetr cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.99 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.48.

The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 92.8% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Allergan by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 47.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Allergan by 3.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

