Traders Sell HCA Healthcare (HCA) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) on strength during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $86.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, HCA Healthcare had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. HCA Healthcare traded up $6.17 for the day and closed at $124.30Specifically, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,530 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $190,439.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,442.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan B. Perlin sold 11,520 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,198,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,491 shares of company stock worth $17,179,681. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,804,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after purchasing an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 483,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,414,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.