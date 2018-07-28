Traders Purchase Large Volume of Robert Half International Call Options (RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,082 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 call options.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $75.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $6,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,691,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,964 shares of company stock worth $6,985,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,334,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 65,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.