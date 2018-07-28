Traders Buy Shares of McDonald’s (MCD) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) on weakness during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $167.00. $224.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $198.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.65 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, McDonald’s had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. McDonald’s traded down ($2.75) for the day and closed at $156.14

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.96.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,558,713,000 after acquiring an additional 481,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,406,932,000 after acquiring an additional 270,898 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $454,594,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $424,954,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

