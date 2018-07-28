Traders Buy Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $58.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $28.94 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.89 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, IAC/InterActiveCorp had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded down ($2.29) for the day and closed at $155.12

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $34.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.17 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

