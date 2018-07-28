Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,703 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. 823,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,810. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,428,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.
