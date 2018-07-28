Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,703 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical volume of 111 put options.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.78. 823,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,810. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5239 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,428,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.