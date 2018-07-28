Traders Buy High Volume of Everi Call Options (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,042% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

In other Everi news, insider Michael D. Rumbolz sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $341,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everi traded down $0.29, hitting $7.27, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 529,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,299. Everi has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

