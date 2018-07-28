Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,779 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 64,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $4,657,263.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,375,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,945,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 201,811 shares of company stock worth $14,401,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $63,773,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $30,082,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $20,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,473,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,028,000 after buying an additional 294,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $18,222,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.