Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $79.02, but opened at $79.51. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $76.93, with a volume of 87288 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,727,000 after purchasing an additional 552,372 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,429,000 after purchasing an additional 360,040 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,066,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

