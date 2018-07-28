Tractor Supply (TSCO) Given a $93.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a $93.00 target price by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 565,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,429,000 after buying an additional 360,040 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,064,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,555.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 297,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

