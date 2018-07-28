Tractor Supply (TSCO) Given a $93.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a $93.00 target price by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.62.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.68.
In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $488,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 565,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,375,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,727,000 after buying an additional 552,372 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,429,000 after buying an additional 360,040 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 588,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,064,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,555.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 316,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 297,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
