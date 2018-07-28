Tractor Supply (TSCO) EVP Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

