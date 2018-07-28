Tractor Supply (TSCO) EVP Sells $410,000.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.68.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 5.88%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
