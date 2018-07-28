Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.91. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.