Total SA (FP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €57.85 ($68.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on FP shares. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.50 ($65.29) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of FP stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) on Friday, reaching €47.78 ($56.21). 19,710,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

