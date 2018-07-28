Toro (TTC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Toro (NYSE:TTC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toro earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7260170064768 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Toro opened at $59.72 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.26 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Toro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $801,947.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $214,812.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,328,960. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.