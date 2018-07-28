Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.79.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$10.02 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.29 and a 12-month high of C$23.04.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Torex Gold Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The firm had revenue of C$106.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 9,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total value of C$124,097.72.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

