Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tootsie Roll Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.5011127633527 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 84,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,548. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

