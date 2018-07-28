Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ (TNXP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Brookline Cap M restated a buy rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals traded down $2.60, hitting $1.35, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,249,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,837. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.18). research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ernest Mario purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,482 shares in the company, valued at $81,313.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $170,237. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

