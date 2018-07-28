Time Warner (TWX) & Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Head to Head Analysis

Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) and Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Time Warner alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Time Warner and Viacom, Inc. Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Time Warner 0 17 4 0 2.19 Viacom, Inc. Class B 3 19 5 0 2.07

Time Warner presently has a consensus target price of $103.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Viacom, Inc. Class B’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viacom, Inc. Class B is more favorable than Time Warner.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Time Warner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viacom, Inc. Class B has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Time Warner and Viacom, Inc. Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.47 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.38 Viacom, Inc. Class B $13.26 billion 0.89 $1.87 billion $3.77 7.79

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than Viacom, Inc. Class B. Viacom, Inc. Class B is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Time Warner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Viacom, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Viacom, Inc. Class B pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Viacom, Inc. Class B is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Time Warner and Viacom, Inc. Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Time Warner 17.33% 19.99% 8.17% Viacom, Inc. Class B 16.74% 24.97% 6.76%

Summary

Time Warner beats Viacom, Inc. Class B on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 300 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SPIKE, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon Movies, and MTV Films brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, pay television, cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.