Tigercoin Price Hits $0.0069 (TGC)

Tigercoin (CURRENCY:TGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Tigercoin has a market cap of $298,589.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Tigercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tigercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tigercoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00028628 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000124 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00063050 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00059287 BTC.

Tigercoin Coin Profile

Tigercoin (TGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 6th, 2013. Tigercoin’s total supply is 43,536,800 coins. The official website for Tigercoin is tigercoin.wordpress.com . Tigercoin’s official Twitter account is @TigerCoin

Buying and Selling Tigercoin

Tigercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tigercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

