ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.21 ($33.19).

FRA TKA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €23.37 ($27.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,512 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

