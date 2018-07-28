Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4,817.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after purchasing an additional 511,122 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 242,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,464,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston opened at $69.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

