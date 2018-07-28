Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Position Trimmed by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance opened at $12.40 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Third Point Reinsurance Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.