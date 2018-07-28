Theta Token (THETA) Market Cap Achieves $86.81 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Theta Token has a total market cap of $86.81 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003842 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00410485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00179122 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030722 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 664,002,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

