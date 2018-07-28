TheStreet (TST) to Release Earnings on Monday

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 30th.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). TheStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

TheStreet opened at $2.39 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. TheStreet has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

