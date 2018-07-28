Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “In the last reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s business segments were impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and rising operating costs continue to pose a threat. However, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry in the past year. We are encouraged by the company’s solid international performance on strong growth in the emerging markets of China, South Korea and India. Also, a series of product launches along with major progress in precision medicine initiatives aided Thermo Fisher’s performance. Moreover, the Patheon buyout has substantially adding an impetus to the company’s value proposition for biopharma customers. Notably, it has already started to prove accretive to Thermo Fisher’s Laboratory Products and Services segment.”

Several other research firms have also commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.00.

TMO opened at $231.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $170.07 and a fifty-two week high of $234.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $9,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,688,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.71, for a total transaction of $10,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,680.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,706 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

