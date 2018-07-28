TFS Financial (TFSL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TFS Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.4543294125901 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TFSL stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.31 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 19.87%. equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. TFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $204,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $100,510.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,234.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

