TFI International (TFII) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Cormark boosted their price target on TFI International from C$43.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.18.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International traded up C$3.94, hitting C$43.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,992. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$28.68 and a 52-week high of C$44.70.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.02, for a total transaction of C$2,961,600.00.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.