Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a sell rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.64.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. 4,341,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $11,295,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,383.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,436,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,286 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,130,000. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,999,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,760,000 after purchasing an additional 872,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.