Terex (TEX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about Terex (NYSE:TEX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Terex earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5259493477565 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Terex alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Terex stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Terex news, VP Mark I. Clair sold 11,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $449,879.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $669,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,076 shares of company stock worth $45,132 and sold 50,453 shares worth $2,043,086. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.