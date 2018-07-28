Tenneco (TEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tenneco traded up $0.71, reaching $45.27, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,326. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

In other Tenneco news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $1,002,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenneco by 44.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Tenneco by 18.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 179.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Tenneco by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.