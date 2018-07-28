Tenneco Inc (TEN) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenneco by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Tenneco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Tenneco by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $1,002,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $45.27 on Friday. Tenneco Inc has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Tenneco had a return on equity of 50.58% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Tenneco’s payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

