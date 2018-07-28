Tennant (TNC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Tennant traded up $0.75, hitting $83.45, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 259,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tennant has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Tennant news, VP David W. Huml sold 415 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $30,290.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Bodenholm Capital AB acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $22,950,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
About Tennant
Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
