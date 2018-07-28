Tennant (TNC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tennant traded up $0.75, hitting $83.45, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 259,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Tennant has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.29. Tennant had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tennant news, VP David W. Huml sold 415 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $30,290.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,461.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Bodenholm Capital AB acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $22,950,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

