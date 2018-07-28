Telefonica (TEF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEF. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.95 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.17 ($10.79).

Get Telefonica alerts:

Shares of BME TEF traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.20 ($9.65). The stock had a trading volume of 33,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telefonica has a 52 week low of €7.45 ($8.76) and a 52 week high of €10.63 ($12.51).

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.