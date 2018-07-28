TE Connectivity (TEL) PT Lowered to $116.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Shares of TE Connectivity opened at $94.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 54,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

