TD Securities Increases Loblaw Companies (L) Price Target to C$82.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “c$69.40” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.22.

L stock opened at C$69.31 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$63.03 and a twelve month high of C$70.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of C$10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.29 billion.

In related news, Director Michael James Motz sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.63, for a total value of C$656,300.00.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

