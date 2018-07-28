TCF Financial (TCF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. TCF Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $246,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

