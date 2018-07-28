Taubman Centers (TCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Taubman Centers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.6423982633244 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.21.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.63). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

