Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.20). Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$51.76” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 340,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Targa Resources by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources opened at $51.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.16 and a beta of 2.01. Targa Resources has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.