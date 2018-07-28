Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Receives GBX 117.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 117.30 ($1.55).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALK. Bank of America raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Numis Securities raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Talktalk Telecom Group to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.65) in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 180 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 529,621 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £561,398.26 ($743,081.75).

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00), hitting GBX 114.20 ($1.51), during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.91).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.