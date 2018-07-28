Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.
Tactile Systems Technology traded down $4.16, reaching $48.65, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 332,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,969. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $967.15 million, a P/E ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Lynn Larson Blake sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,726.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $105,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,033.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,432 shares of company stock worth $6,043,075. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.
