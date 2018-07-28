Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology traded down $4.16, reaching $48.65, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 332,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,969. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $967.15 million, a P/E ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Lynn Larson Blake sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,726.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $105,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,033.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,432 shares of company stock worth $6,043,075. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.