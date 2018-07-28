Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tactile Systems Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

In related news, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 30,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,673,874.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynn Larson Blake sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,610.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,726.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,432 shares of company stock worth $6,043,075 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $251,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. 332,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,969. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.15 million, a P/E ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.