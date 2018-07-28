Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 934.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. CT Mason acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,517.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $342,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Luehrs sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $4,348,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,820. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. MED raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

