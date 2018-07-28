T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile Us to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us opened at $59.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $173,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 467,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,986. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

