SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 44,840,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,645,000 after purchasing an additional 341,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,440,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,140,000 after purchasing an additional 142,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,692,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,258,000 after purchasing an additional 113,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,410 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,044,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,530,000 after purchasing an additional 309,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock valued at $207,678,767 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.48 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.