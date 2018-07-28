Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

In other news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $33,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $422,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $294,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter worth $5,393,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 72.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic traded down $1.10, hitting $9.72, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 277,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,761. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

