Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth $119,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies opened at $7.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.