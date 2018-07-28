Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Has $2.43 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $6,448,282,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,227,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,506,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $616,639,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $627,190.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.87.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,085.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

